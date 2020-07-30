 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

NASA’s Perseverance rover begins months-long journey to Mars

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
An Atlas V rocket with the Perseverance rover lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020.

GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images

NASA’s Perseverance mission has begun its journey to Mars.

The Atlas V launch vehicle carrying a one-tonne rover lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 7:50 am ET.

Once it separates from its booster, scheduled for about 57 minutes after launch, the rover will officially be en route to the red planet.

Is there life on Mars? A new generation of explorers is putting that question front and centre like never before

The Perseverance rover is on course to arrive at Mars in February 2021 and set down on the floor of Jezero Crater, an ancient lake bed, where it will search for signs of past life, drill into rocks and collect samples for return to Earth by a follow up mission.

The rover is the third spacecraft to depart for Mars this month. Both China and the United Arab Emirates launched their first Mars mission last week.

NASA has a long track record on the planet, with the first successful flyby in 1965, the first spacecraft to orbit Mars in 1971 and the first successful landing in 1976. More recently, the U.S. space agency has been operating at least one active mission in orbit around the planet without a break since 1997 and on the surface since 2004.

“It’s great to be on our way after all this work,” said Bobby Braun, director of solar system exploration at NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasedena, Calif., which is mission control for Perseverance.

In addition to its life science investigations, Perseverance carries experiments that are relevant to the future exploration of Mars by human astronauts. This includes a device that will attempt to produce oxygen from the carbon dioxide atmosphere of Mars.

Tucked under the belly of the rover is a small, 1.8-kilogram robotic helicopter dubbed Ingenuity that will attempt to demonstrate the first powered flight on another planet.

