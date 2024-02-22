Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of the Afzaal family arrive at the London courthouse to attend the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman in London, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press

An Ontario judge has determined that Nathaniel Veltman’s attack on a Muslim family in London, which killed four people and injured a nine-year-old boy, was an act of terrorism.

The designation doesn’t affect Mr. Veltman’s sentence for first-degree murder, which carries an automatic life-sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but the case has been seen as a test of how Canada’s terrorism laws apply to white nationalists.

“I find that the offenders’ actions constitute terrorist activity,” Justice Renee Pomerance told a sentencing hearing Thursday morning in London.

Mr. Veltman, 23, was convicted last fall of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after he used his truck to run down a Muslim family who were wearing traditional Pakistani clothing in London in June, 2021.

The victims were parents Salman and Madiha Afzaal, both in their 40s; their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah; and also her paternal grandmother, Talat, 74. A nine-year-old boy was also wounded.

Video footage presented in court showed that when he spotted the Afzaal family, Mr. Veltman drove past them, made a U-turn and then accelerated as fast as he could.

The jury at his trial heard about Mr. Veltman’s writings against mass immigration and Muslims.

During interviews after his arrest, Mr. Veltman admitted everything to authorities and often seemed eager to do so. He said he crashed his car into a family because he saw them wearing traditional Pakistani clothing. He admitted his actions were “politically motivated, 100 per cent.” It was only when he was put on trial many months later that he tried to walk back his statements.

Jurors were presented with excerpts of manifestos that Mr. Veltman had penned against Muslims and mass immigration.