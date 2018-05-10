National Gallery avoids paying a penalty for cancelling the sale of its Chagall

Open this photo in gallery ON LEFT: Marc Chagall, The Eiffel Tower, 1929. Source: National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa ON RIGHT: Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment by Jacques-Louis David. Source: Musee de la civilisation du Quebec, collection de La Fabrique de La Paroisse de Notre-Dame-de-Qubec. Musee de la civilisation du Quebec

The National Gallery of Canada will avoid paying a penalty for cancelling the sale of a Chagall through the Christie’s auction house.

The conclusion of the sale was announced on Thursday in a joint statement by the Gallery and Christie’s, but there were no details on the actual deal.

The planned sale of the Chagall – and its abrupt cancelling in the face of public controversy – has proven to be an embarrassing episode for the Gallery, which wanted to use the proceeds of the sale to acquire a painting by Jacques-Louis David.

“After revisiting the terms of our contract, the National Gallery of Canada and Christie’s confirm that La tour Eiffel by Marc Chagall will be released from sale by joint agreement. A mutually satisfactory financial agreement has been reached, which is not at the expense of the National Gallery of Canada,” National Gallery spokeswoman Josée-Britanie Mallet said in a statement. “We are now working together on next steps to return the painting to the Gallery. Both parties look forward to continuing their long-standing relationship.”

The National Gallery had been planning to sell the 1929 The Eiffel Tower canvas at a Christie’s auction house in New York on May 15 for an estimated US$6-million to US$9-million. The painting left the country earlier this year with an export permit and has been touring Christie’s international show houses, including those in London and Hong Kong, to drum up buyer interest.

The federal institution had planned to make the unprecedented sale – the largest in its history – to raise the funds to buy the 1779 painting Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment for US$5-million. That painting is owned by the civil corporation of the parish of the Notre-Dame de Quebec, which has looked to sell it for two years to pay for upkeep at two historic Quebec City churches.