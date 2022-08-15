Dawn Walker, 48, is in custody in Oregon after she fled to the U.S. with her seven-year-old son by allegedly using false identification.The Canadian Press

A national Indigenous group says it is urging Ottawa to act quickly to bring home a Saskatoon woman who is jailed in the United States.

Dawn Walker, who is 48, remains in federal custody in Oregon after she fled to the U.S. with her seven-year-old son by allegedly using false identification.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada said it is in the best interest for Walker to return to Saskatoon where she can face her Canadian charges.

“I would like her to come back to Canada where she will spend her day in court, and the facts will be known,” association president Carol McBride said Monday in a phone interview from Ottawa.

Walker, who has said she was fleeing domestic violence, faces identity fraud charges in the U.S., and child abduction and public mischief charges in Canada.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice Canada said extradition requests are confidential between two states and, thus, cannot comment on them unless made public by the courts.

Walker’s next court appearance is in Oregon City, Ore., on Sept. 7.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.