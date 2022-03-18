Canada women’s soccer team celebrates winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 6, 2021.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail has received 21 nominations for this year’s National Newspaper Awards, including one recognizing the paper’s breaking news coverage of the deadly heat wave in British Columbia and another for its L6P project, an in-depth examination of systemic inequity in Ontario’s Peel region, nominated for Project of the Year.

The Globe received the most nominations of any media outlet and earned multiple nods in four categories: International Reporting, Short Feature, Business Reporting and Sports Photography.

“The breadth of coverage represented by these nominations speaks to the commitment and skills of The Globe and Mail’s designers, photographers, reporters and editors. In one of the toughest news cycles we have experienced, it is particularly validating to see such recognition across so many areas and disciplines,” The Globe’s editor-in-chief David Walmsley said.

Globe reporters Grant Robertson and Rachel Brady were nominated in the Sports category for their investigation into eating disorders in elite amateur sports. It was Mr. Robertson’s 16th nomination.

Senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon was nominated in the International Reporting category, his 13th NNA nod, for his reporting on how Canadian journalists helped their Afghan colleagues escape the Taliban’s siege of the country.

In the same category, Nathan VanderKlippe was nominated for documenting the mistreatment and profiteering that have plagued millions of migrants desperate to enter the United States.

For their efforts in sustained news coverage, Andrea Woo, Marcus Gee and Ian Brown, with his 12th nomination, were recognized for their reporting on Canada’s opioids crisis, a health emergency that claimed thousands of lives at the same time the world was battling the COVID-19 health crisis.

Mr. Gee picked up a second nomination in the Short Feature category for his account of a makeshift memorial in Oshawa, Ont., for those who have died from overdoses. Mike Hager was nominated in the same category for his piece on a minimum-wage job that involves cleaning up excrement from thousands of crows in Burnaby, B.C.

For their investigative work digging into the assets of the Catholic Church, reporters Tavia Grant, Tom Cardoso and David Milstead are among the nominees in the Investigations category. Their reporting looked at how the church managed to dodge its financial obligations to residential-school survivors.

Tu Thanh Ha was nominated in the Explanatory Work category for his reporting on how Quebec’s response to COVID-19 left 4,000 people dead in long-term care homes.

In the Business category, Greg McArthur, Tim Kiladze, Joe Castaldo and Wendy Stueck were recognized for their reporting on how Bridging Finance fooled Bay Street. In the same category, Vanmala Subramaniam, Clare O’Hara, James Bradshaw and Jaren Kerr were nominated for their story on the lack of progress from companies that had publicly pledged to improve the diversity of their workforces. Separately, Mr. Castaldo was nominated a second time in the Long Feature category for exposing the online porn empire created by a Canadian company, MindGeek.

In the Politics category, Patrick Brethour, Mr. Cardoso, Mr. Milstead and Ms. Subramaniam were recognized for a series of stories revealing that billions of dollars from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy flowed to companies that were not in financial distress.

In the Arts and Entertainment/Culture category, Kate Taylor was nominated for her reporting on topics including crypto’s impact on art and artists and efforts to preserve Nazi-looted art.

Andrew Coyne, whose writing covered a wide breadth of news events – including the discovery of graves of Indigenous children and the federal Conservatives’ election loss – earned a nomination in the Columns category. David Ebner was nominated for Editorial Writing.

In Presentation and Design, Jeremy Agius’s three-dimensional design highlighting the high vacancy rate in Calgary’s office towers earned a nomination.

In the Sports Photo category, Melissa Tait picked up two nominations: one for her photography of Andre De Grasse at the Tokyo Olympics, and another for capturing Canadian women’s gold-medal soccer win against the U.S.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse leads midway through his round-one 100m heat at Olympic Stadium on on July 31, 2021.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

In the Feature Photo category, Bernard Brault was nominated for a photo depicting a visual artist who spent hours a day moving 50 tonnes of sand from one pile to another.

Quebec artist Victor Pilon is captured in an artistic performance that involves moving sand continuously.Bernard Brault/The Globe and Mail

Other organizations with multiple finalists included the Toronto Star, with eight, and The Winnipeg Free Press and The Canadian Press with four each.

Winners will be announced by webcast on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m. ET.

