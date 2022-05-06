The George Brown Award for Investigations went to Tavia Grant, Tom Cardoso and David Milstead for probing the financial health of the Catholic Church.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail won 10 of the 22 categories at the National Newspaper Awards on Friday night for coverage that included an investigation into assets of the Catholic Church after it failed to pay reparations to residential school survivors and reporting on how Canadian journalists saved their Afghan colleagues after the Taliban returned to power.

The Globe is the most decorated publication this year by the NNAs, Canada’s most prestigious awards for text-based journalism, taking home prizes in arts, business, editorial, international reporting, investigations and sports.

The George Brown Award for Investigations went to Tavia Grant, Tom Cardoso and David Milstead for probing the financial health of the Catholic Church. They are also finalists for the Michener Award for public-service journalism for their coverage of this issue.

Senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon received the Norman Webster Award for International Reporting, marking his seventh win, for stories on the humanitarian disaster that unfolded in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

“These awards represent an extraordinary effort by committed teams during a news cycle without parallel,” said David Walmsley, The Globe’s editor-in-chief. “We are delighted to see the judges recognize the tireless efforts of journalists determined to excel on matters of national importance.”

Marcus Gee is one of only two nominees to win top honours in two categories. He won the Bob Levin Award for Short Feature for his account of the “garden of the unforgotten,” a makeshift memorial in Oshawa, Ont. He also won in the Sustained News Coverage category with Andrea Woo and Ian Brown for reporting on the opioid crisis, particularly profiles of 100 people who fatally overdosed. These awards were the sixth NNA win for Mr. Gee, the fifth for Mr. Brown and the second for Ms. Woo.

Other Globe winners include Kate Taylor, who received the Arts and Entertainment award for a portfolio of work that included a look at efforts to preserve Nazi-looted art, and the morality of keeping human remains in museums. Tu Thanh Ha won in the Explanatory Work category for detailing high death rates in Quebec long-term care homes and the impact on loved ones.

The Globe’s Greg McArthur, Tim Kiladze, Joe Castaldo and Wendy Stueck took home first in the Business category for reporting on how Bridging Finance Inc. fooled Bay Street.

The Globe’s David Ebner won the Claude Ryan Award for Editorial Writing.

In the Sports category, Grant Robertson and Rachel Brady won for an investigation into eating disorders in elite amateur sport. Their investigation is also a finalist for the Michener Award. It was Mr. Robertson’s eighth win.

Melissa Tait won in the Sports Photo category for capturing the Canadian women’s soccer team gold-medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Toronto Star, Rocky Mountain Outlook Today and The Halifax Chronicle Herald each won two awards. The Canadian Press, Capital Daily, Le Devoir, the London Free Press, the National Observer and La Presse got one each.

Améli Pineda and Magdaline Boutros of Le Devoir were named journalists of the year. The pair won the Beat Reporting category for work on conjugal violence in Quebec. Ms. Boutros was also a finalist in the International Reporting and Sustained News Coverage categories.

The Globe received 21 nominations at the 73rd NNAs, where a total 66 finalists were selected from 22 organizations across Canada. The finalists were chosen by a three-judge panel in each category from 869 submitted entries for work published last year.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.