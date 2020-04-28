May 1: Watch the National Newspaper Awards live at 7 p.m. (ET)

Where and when to watch
The winners of this year’s National Newspaper Awards will be announced in a May 1 webcast, which you can watch in this article starting at 7 p.m. (ET). Winners will also be announced on the NNA website and their Twitter feed.
The Globe and Mail’s nominees
The NNAs, established in 1949, are an annual celebration of Canada’s best journalism. This year, The Globe and Mail has 19 nominations, the most for any media organization. Those 19 entries are listed below with links to the original reporting. The full list of NNA finalists is here.
The Manitoba manhunt
- Breaking news photo: Melissa Tait for capturing the image of a metal box carrying the remains of one of two fugitive killers sought in northern Manitoba.
- Breaking news: Renata D’Aliesio, Ian Bailey, Andrea Woo and Ms. Tait for coverage of last summer’s search for the fugitives.
- Explanatory work: Ms. D’Aliesio and Ms. Tait for a detailed report on the manhunt and how a Cree trapper helped the RCMP.
International coverage
- International: Nathan VanderKlippe for his reports across Asia on Uyghurs in China, Kashmiris after India’s revocation of stateship there and Rohingya refugees.
- Business: Geoffrey York, Matthew McClearn and Stephanie Nolen for an investigation of Export Development Canada’s lending practices.
- International: Mr. York for stories on Sino-American brinkmanship in Djibouti.
- International: Mr. York again, for stories about Sudan’s military dictatorship.
Investigations and reporting
- Investigations: Kathy Tomlinson for revealing the dubious activities of recruiters, consultants and employers in procuring immigrant labour for Canada.
- Project of the year: A Globe team for a year-long investigation of gaps in Canada’s data-gathering.
- Explanatory work: Grant Robertson and Mr. McClearn for a report on how unexploded bombs and other munitions have lain in the ground across Canada, with the Defence Department set to pay high costs to clean it up.
- Best reporting: Kelly Grant for reporting on pharmacare and medically assisted death.
- Politics: Robert Fife, Steven Chase, Sean Fine and Daniel Leblanc for breaking the SNC-Lavalin story and following up on on the growing controversy.
- Politics: A Globe team that investigated the exploitation of election-spending laws by private operators.
- Short feature: Caroline Alphonso for a report on a school for children with serious illnesses.
Visuals
- General news photo: Francisco Proner for a drone image of mud and debris after a dam burst in Brazil.
- Editorial cartooning: Brian Gable for his portfolio. This is his 18th NNA nomination.
- Presentation/Design: Laura Blenkinsop and Christopher Manza for an interactive look at distracted driving and its hazards.
Arts and opinion
- Arts and entertainment: Marsha Lederman for a reflection on artists’ responsibilities in the climate crisis, and a feature on Margaret Atwood’s career after her partner’s death.
- Editorials: Peter Scowen for writing about the Notre Dame cathedral fire in Paris, biodiversity and medically assisted dying.
