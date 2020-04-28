 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Upcoming

May 1: Watch the National Newspaper Awards live at 7 p.m. (ET)

Though the coronavirus pandemic has scrapped the annual gala, the annual celebration of Canada’s best in journalism will go ahead. Here’s what you need to know

Comments

Where and when to watch

The winners of this year’s National Newspaper Awards will be announced in a May 1 webcast, which you can watch in this article starting at 7 p.m. (ET). Winners will also be announced on the NNA website and their Twitter feed.

The Globe and Mail’s nominees

The NNAs, established in 1949, are an annual celebration of Canada’s best journalism. This year, The Globe and Mail has 19 nominations, the most for any media organization. Those 19 entries are listed below with links to the original reporting. The full list of NNA finalists is here.

The Manitoba manhunt

Open this photo in gallery

RCMP officers in Gillam, Man., carry one of two metal boxes of human remains on Aug. 7, 2019, after a manhunt for two fugitives sought in the killing of several people in northern B.C.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

  • Breaking news photo: Melissa Tait for capturing the image of a metal box carrying the remains of one of two fugitive killers sought in northern Manitoba.
  • Breaking news: Renata D’Aliesio, Ian Bailey, Andrea Woo and Ms. Tait for coverage of last summer’s search for the fugitives.
  • Explanatory work: Ms. D’Aliesio and Ms. Tait for a detailed report on the manhunt and how a Cree trapper helped the RCMP.

International coverage

Open this photo in gallery

A man harvests saffron plants in southern Kashmir.

Nathan VanderKlippe/The Globe and Mail

Investigations and reporting

Open this photo in gallery

Iran Jasmine, who gave $2,000 to a recruiter in Mexico who promised her a $4,000-a-month job, was one of several immigrants to Canada profiled in a Kathy Tomlinson investigation on recruiting practices.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Visuals

Open this photo in gallery

Aerial view of a flooded landscape in Brumadinho, Brazil, after a dam collapse.

Francisco Proner/The Globe and Mail

  • General news photo: Francisco Proner for a drone image of mud and debris after a dam burst in Brazil.
  • Editorial cartooning: Brian Gable for his portfolio. This is his 18th NNA nomination.
  • Presentation/Design: Laura Blenkinsop and Christopher Manza for an interactive look at distracted driving and its hazards.

Arts and opinion

