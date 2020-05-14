Some trails, day-use spaces at national parks to be reopened on June 1

Open this photo in gallery An entrance to Banff National Park is seen in a March 24, 2020, file photo. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Parks Canada will allow a limited reopening of day-use facilities at national parks across the country on June 1, but camping won’t be allowed until at least June 21.

The federal government is also making a special entreaty to stay away from the parks this Victoria Day weekend, as difficult as that might be for Canadians itching to get outside as the weather warms. “For their own safety, Canadians should not try to access locations that are closed,” a government news release said.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Parks Canada will resume some operations starting June 1 at national parks, historic sites, marine conservation areas and wildlife areas. This will include access to some trails, day-use areas and green spaces, as well as some access for recreational boating.

All camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21, as the government assesses whether and how services might resume. Group activities and public events are also prohibited until further notice.

“Being outdoors and in nature brings a number of health and wellness benefits. As all Canadians do their part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important they have access to places where they can get fresh air, exercise and practise physical distancing,” the news release said.

“Parks Canada will continue to work closely with local tourism-related businesses and associations throughout the gradual resumption of operations. The agency will also inform visitors of the appropriate physical distancing, hygiene and safety measures to follow.”

June 1 is a key date for those looking for a campsite in the West. British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan are all opening some overnight camping at provincial parks on that date.

