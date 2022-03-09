NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of National Defense Anita Anand their visit to Adazi Military base in Kadaga, Latvia, Tuesday, March. 8, 2022.ROMAN KOKSAROV/The Associated Press

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says leaders of the military alliance will make a decision by June on transforming its massive defence buildup in the Baltics and Eastern Europe into a more permanent presence and boosting its ability for rapid response to crises.

Mr. Stoltenberg, the top civilian at the 30-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told an Ottawa defence conference that Russia’s military assault on Ukraine will require longer-term changes at the 72-year-old alliance.

Several years ago, NATO member countries deployed about 5,000 troops plus equipment on NATO’s eastern flank after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and in recent months this force strength has been doubled in the face of Russia’s menacing of Ukraine.

The secretary general was asked Wednesday at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence whether NATO would have to move to a permanent defence of its eastern flank, which includes the Baltic States, Poland, as well as Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania.

He said decisions will be made this summer.

“We need to have a serious assessment of the longer-term adaptation of NATO, our posture, our presence and also how we can strengthen our ability to reinforce quickly,” Mr. Stoltenberg told the

If NATO does decide to transform it’s called its “Enhanced Forward Presence” on the eastern flank, this could mean bigger demands for defence spending by member countries.

Mr. Stoltenberg said a discussion on the matter will begin next week and decisions will be taken at a NATO leaders’ summit in June.

“We will have a defence ministerial meeting in NATO next week. I think we will have a very important discussion there. I don’t expect conclusions, but I expect that will be the first meeting where we start deliberations within the alliance,” he said . “And then as we move toward the summit in late June we will have a final decision.”

