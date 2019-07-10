 Skip to main content

Canada NATO’s secretary-general, two top EU officials to visit Canada for meetings with Trudeau

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

NATO’s secretary-general, two top EU officials to visit Canada for meetings with Trudeau

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he and Jens Stoltenberg will meet at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario on Monday.

FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/Reuters

NATO’s secretary-general and two top European Union officials are visiting Canada next week, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

First, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg will meet at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario on Monday. Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, will then go on to Toronto for a speech.

Trudeau’s office says that meeting is a chance to speak up for the rules-based international order that relies on treaties and multinational organizations like NATO to keep individual countries from throwing their weight around.

Story continues below advertisement

NATO has been challenged by U.S. President Donald Trump’s reluctance to support the alliance and by the rise of non-traditional warfare.

Canada has hundreds of military members on a NATO mission in Latvia, which is a fellow member of the alliance worried about expansionism from neighbouring Russia. There are more Canadian troops in Iraq, as part of a NATO training mission to strengthen and professionalize that country’s military.

On Thursday and Friday, the EU’s Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker are to be in Montreal for a summit. Tusk, a former prime minister of Poland, represents the leaders of the European Union’s member states as president of the European Council; Juncker leads the EU’s administration as president of the European Commission.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will talk to them about economic growth, climate change, gender equality and, again, “defending the rules-based international order.”

They’ll also talk about CETA, the free-trade deal between Canada and Europe.

The agreement is in force provisionally and won’t be permanent until each EU country ratifies it.

The agreement has run into opposition in several European countries, such as with Italy’s conservative government, which has said it has no intention of signing on.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter