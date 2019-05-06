Nature in unprecedented decline around the globe, landmark study says

Around the world, nature and the benefits it provides are in unprecedented decline -- a trend that can be reversed, but only with a co-ordinated international effort and “transformative change” to the way humans draw food, water, energy and resources from the planet, a sweeping new report has found.
The report encompasses the first global assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, the international body tasked with pulling together the current state of knowledge on environmental degradation and the risk it poses to humanity.
Assembled by 145 authors from 50 countries, the report is based on a review of approximately 15,000 scientific and government publications, with the aim of identifying key drivers to species and habitat loss and pathways to addressing those losses.
While it is hardly the first report to document the accelerating pace at which nature is vanishing from the Earth, it is the first to do so under agreement by participating governments and also among the clearest in its call for solutions that take into account the socioeconomic forces that are pushing the planet to its limits.
“We have not lost the battle. If given a chance, nature will reconquer its rights and will prevail,” said Anne Larigauderie, the panel’s executive secretary, at a press briefing in Paris on Monday.
The briefing followed a week-long negotiation period during which member countries wrangled over the final wording of the report’s executive summary for policymakers. Yet, despite political sensitivities the summary included a clear recognitions that the world will need to change the way it does business and move toward a more sustainable global economic system in order to have a hope of addressing the biodiversity crisis,
“That’s a really bold stand,” said Kai Chan, a professor with the University of British Columbia’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability who is the coordinating author for the report’s chapter on future pathways.
He added that global efforts to address biodiversity loss are likely to fall short without an approach that tackles several simultaneous but interlocking global challenges at the same time, all related to the economics of how humans use the planet.
“At the moment what we have is effectively a tragic trade-off that nations face where they have to choose between protecting their local environments or having jobs, and if they protect their environments those jobs get exported elsewhere… often to less developed nations,” Dr. Chan said, adding that the dynamic has promoted widespread habitat and species loss around the world.
While land use, both for agriculture and resources, including energy, forestry and mining, remains the main driver of the biodiversity loss, the report showed that climate change is becoming increasingly significant as a factor and could become the dominant pressure on natural systems by mid-century.