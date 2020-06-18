N.B. chief renews call for independent, Indigenous-led public inquiry into police shootings

Open this photo in gallery People participate in a healing walk from the Madawaska Malaseet reserve to Edmundston's town square to honour Chantel Moore, on June 13, 2020. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

An Indigenous leader in New Brunswick is renewing his call for an independent, Indigenous-led public inquiry to investigate two recent police shootings in the province.

Chief Tim Paul of the Wotstak First Nation issued a statement today to remind Premier Blaine Higgs that all the chiefs who met with the premier via teleconference Wednesday made it clear they want nothing less than an independent public inquiry.

Separate statements were issued after the meeting by the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation and the nine representatives of the Mi’gmaq Chiefs of New Brunswick.

Both specifically called for an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the fatal shootings this month of Indigenous residents Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi.

Paul says Higgs floated a lesser option – a so-called task force that would review old reports and recommendations.

The chief says that’s not good enough, adding that a full inquiry could bring about real change while also allowing Indigenous people to describe their experiences with discrimination.

