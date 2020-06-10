 Skip to main content
N.B. chiefs renew call for inquiry into ‘systemic bias’ against Indigenous people in policing, criminal justice systems

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page.

HO/The Canadian Press

The Chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick have renewed their call for an independent inquiry to review what they call “systemic bias” against Indigenous people in New Brunswick’s policing and criminal justice systems.

They want the provincial government to appoint legal experts from Indigenous communities, who they say are the only people who can conduct an unbiased inquiry of such matters.

The call follows the death last week of Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman who was shot dead by police in Edmundston, N.B., after their officer allegedly encountered a woman with a knife during a wellness check.

The six New Brunswick chiefs say their people are over-policed, underserved as victims and more likely to be sentenced and jailed.

The shooting incident is being investigated by Quebec’s independent police investigation agency, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes.

A private funeral service for Moore is set for Thursday morning.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says outfitting police with body-worn cameras can enhance accountability and transparency. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

