N.B. environment minister resigns, citing political differences with Higgs's Tories

Open this photo in gallery: New Brunswick's environment minister has announced his resignation, citing political differences with the provincial Progressive Conservative party led by Premier Blaine Higgs.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s Environment Minister has announced his resignation, citing political differences with the Progressive Conservative party led by Premier Blaine Higgs.

Gary Crossman says in a social media post today that his health must be his priority and he feels it’s time to “step aside.”

He says he is resigning immediately from cabinet and will step down from his duties as the Progressive Conservative member for the Hampton district in the coming days.

The 69-year-old was first elected in 2014 and says his personal and political beliefs “no longer align in many ways” with the direction of the party and its government.

A dozen Tories have announced a departure from provincial politics since the 2020 election, including former ministers Daniel Allain, Trevor Holder, Dorothy Shephard and Jeff Carr.

Higgs has been facing internal revolt for nearly two years, with some defectors criticizing his leadership style and his controversial policy requiring students under 16 to receive parental consent before they can change their names or pronouns at school.