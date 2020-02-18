 Skip to main content

Canada

N.B. Liberal Leader says he’ll vote against budget in effort to defeat minority Tory government

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers, seen in a March 15, 2019, file photo, says he can’t support the budget given the 'gross incompetence' of the Tory minority government last week in its handling of health reforms.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says he will vote against next month’s provincial budget and try to defeat the Tory minority government.

Vickers says he can’t support the budget given the “gross incompetence” of the government last week in its handling of health reforms.

The government announced the overnight closure of emergency departments in six community hospitals but on Sunday cancelled the plan because of an outcry from the public and health professionals.

Vickers says Premier Blaine Higgs is blaming others and throwing top health bureaucrats “under the bus.”

He says he’ll recall Liberal member Daniel Guitard from his role as speaker, if needed, to have the numbers to defeat the government on the budget vote set for March 20.

Even with Guitard back on the Liberal benches, the outcome would hinge on the votes of three Green members, three People’s Alliance members and one Independent.

Related topics

