 Skip to main content

Canada N.B. officials warn of secondary threats from flood damage as some residents return home

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

N.B. officials warn of secondary threats from flood damage as some residents return home

Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

FREDERICTON - As water levels continued to recede in New Brunswick, provincial officials are urging residents to be cautious of secondary threats from flood damages as they return to their homes.

A statement from New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization reminds people to look out for mould, contaminated household items, spilled sewage and smaller debris such as nails that could have washed onto properties. The province is also encouraging New Brunswickers to register damages to their homes, promoting the disaster financial assistance program announced on Friday.

Saturday’s statement also asks people to await instructions before returning home and obey remaining traffic closures.Health and safety inspection teams are in the Fredericton, Maugerville and Grand Bay-Westfield areas on Saturday assessing damage to homes and businesses.Those inspections will continue Sunday and expand to Hampton, Rothesay and Quispamsis as professionals determine whether buildings are safe enough for people to return to.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter