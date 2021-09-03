 Skip to main content
N.B. public sector workers prepare for strike votes next week as talks continue

Fredericton
The Canadian Press
As CUPE New Brunswick was completing its news conference, it said it received an offer from the province’s negotiators to return to the table today.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Nearly 22,000 public sector workers in New Brunswick are preparing for strike votes next week even though contract talks with the province are still ongoing on the thorny issue of wage increases.

CUPE New Brunswick president Stephen Drost said Friday many of his members have been without a contact for five years and are ready to take action if the government doesn’t offer a reasonable wage increase. The ten union locals are conducting centralized bargaining with the province to settle the issue of wages before moving to other demands specific to each local.

“At all times we have been responsible, respectful, available and prepared to negotiate fairly, and at no time were we treated with the same respect at the table,” Drost said. “It’s a shame.”

Story continues below advertisement

He told reporters in Fredericton that offers from the government have been below the cost of living, which he said is unacceptable, adding that the government is seeking concessions in other areas.

The union said the best offer from the province so far was a 1.25 per cent raise per year for four years. Drost said even without the concessions being sought by government, that offer is not enough.

He said Premier Blaine Higgs is out of step with the working class of the province and the union is prepared to strike if necessary.

“This is nothing these workers take proudly,” he said. “They are proud civil servants and they are proud for the job they do. They are not impressed that you’ve backed them into this corner, but they’ve had enough.”

Drost said his members would be willing to accept an offer that is greater than the cost of living.

The union locals represent workers across various sectors such as health care, education and transportation, and they also represent jail guards and staff at N.B. Liquor.

As CUPE New Brunswick was completing its news conference, it said it received an offer from the province’s negotiators to return to the table Friday. Those talks, however, only lasted a few minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Later on Friday, Drost said the government negotiators left the bargaining table because they were unwilling to respond to an offer presented by the union Thursday night.

“They were not interested in bargaining unless the union accepted concessions,” Drost said in an emailed statement following the morning’s news conference.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

