N.B. will require COVID-19 vaccination for school staff or regular testing

Fredericton
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy releases the province’s back-to-school plan in Fredericton on Aug. 20.

New Brunswick’s education minister is releasing a back-to-school plan focusing on vaccination, enhanced cleaning and mask wearing.

Dominic Cardy told reporters today school and district staff will be required to be vaccinated or be subject to regular testing. He says vaccination for students 12 and older is strongly encouraged.

Students in kindergarten to Grade 8 will wear masks in indoor common areas and all students will wear masks on school buses.

High school students and staff will need to be masked during assemblies and in common areas of school buildings until 90 per cent of students in their health zones are vaccinated.

Schools will be subject to frequent cleaning and fans will not be allowed in classrooms. If the outdoor temperature or humidex value is 36 C or above, students will learn from home.

Cardy says if one COVID-19 case is identified in a school, students will switch to remote learning and the building will be closed for at least one day to allow for contact tracing and a risk assessment.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

