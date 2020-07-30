 Skip to main content
N.B. woman missing for nearly two weeks says she survived by drinking rainwater, eating wild berries

TRACADIE, N.B.
The Canadian Press
A New Brunswick woman says she was able to survive in woods northeast of the province for nearly two weeks by drinking rainwater from puddles and eating wild berries.

Jenny McLaughlin, who was rescued Tuesday, said her need to see family and loved ones again gave her the strength to keep going. The Saint-Isidore, N.B., woman said she got lost in the woods after dark.

“I survived basically off of rain water and puddle water,” she said in an interview Thursday by text message. “Anything I could find basically, and was lucky there were orange wild berries … to eat around the 4th, 5th day.”

“I found shelter in the trees where I could but had no phone or lighter for support or to depend on,” she wrote.

McLaughlin was reported missing July 17, triggering an intensive search by the RCMP. The next day, searchers found her vehicle at an ATV trail in Rough Waters, N.B., about 220 kilometres north of Moncton. Her cellphone was found in woods last Saturday, but there was no sign of the woman until she was found late Tuesday by linemen doing maintenance for NB Power.

The company posted on Facebook: “Employees were in the process of moving locations with the aid of a helicopter to prepare for the next day’s events. Our employee disembarked off the helicopter and when the helicopter flew away to gather more material our employee could hear a faint cry for help. The quick-thinking lineman immediately called for help and notified the rest of the crew.”

RCMP Cpl. Kevin Plourde says the workers from East Coast Powerline deserve a lot of credit.

“Those workers did an outstanding job to stabilize her, to put her on a stretcher and give her first aid,” he said Thursday. “It was a really rough terrain, a lot of swamps, a lot of dead wood.”

Plourde said the rescuers had to carry her 1.3 kilometres to the closest trail accessible by ambulance. “We had to do it with her on a stretcher and us walking because there was no way to evacuate her by helicopter, or with an ATV because the terrain was too rough,” he said.

Plourde said police believe the woman walked in circles for the last few days of her ordeal.

McLaughlin said her time in the woods was frightening and she knew there were wild animals nearby.

“I saw signs of bears yes, the markings and the scrapes on the trees, the droppings … could sometimes hear them and the coyotes (or fox) not too far.. really scary but had to keep going,” she wrote.

She was treated in hospital for her injuries, which include a sunburn and scraped ankles, and is recovering at home.

