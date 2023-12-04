Open this photo in gallery: NDP MP Jenny Kwan speaks to reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on May 29.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The New Democrats are calling for Ottawa to create special immigration measures to help get Canadians’ extended family members out of the Gaza Strip, as it has during other crises in recent years.

Several Canadians whose relatives are struggling to survive in Gaza say they’re losing faith that the federal government will step into to save the lives of their loved ones.

NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan says Canada has created special rules for Syrian refugees, Afghans and Ukrainians in recent years, and she is calling on the government to do the same for Palestinians.

Canada has brought approximately 600 people through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, as of the last update from Global Affairs.

The only people who qualify are Canadians, Canadian permanent residents and people who meet the government’s strict definition of an eligible family member, though there have been exceptions.

That strict definition does not include parents, siblings, or adult children over the age of 22.