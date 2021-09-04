 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promises dental care coverage for families earning less than $90,000

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh waves to a pedestrian during a campaign stop in Quebec City, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a one per cent tax on some of the country’s wealthiest residents will be enough to start funding a national dental care program.

Singh began filling in details on one of his key campaign promises at a morning campaign stop in St. John’s.

Singh says the new dental plan would be funded by a one per cent tax on Canadians with a net wealth of $10 million or more, a frequent theme running throughout the party’s election promises.

Story continues below advertisement

He says such a move would offer financial help to uninsured families who earn less than $90,000 a year and completely cover all dental care requirements for families with less than $60,000 in annual income.

In Kitchener-Waterloo, the federal election could cement the region’s status as a mini-Toronto

Conservatives would repeal ban on guns used in École Polytechnique, Nova Scotia mass shootings

Editorial: The federal parties are promising to fix Canada’s housing shortage. Can they?

Follow the latest Nanos-Globe-CTV numbers ahead of the Sept. 20 vote

Singh says the NDP would eventually add complete dental care coverage as a benefit under Canada’s health-care program, estimating the new plan would cost around $1.5 billion in its first year before leveling off to $1 billion a year later.

The plan is similar to the one Singh campaigned on in 2019, which also offered help for families earning less than $90,000 a year as well as a sliding copayment for families in the $70,000 to $90,000 annual earning bracket.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies