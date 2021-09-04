NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promises dental care coverage for families earning less than $90,000

Open this photo in gallery New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh waves to a pedestrian during a campaign stop in Quebec City, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a one per cent tax on some of the country’s wealthiest residents will be enough to start funding a national dental care program.

Singh began filling in details on one of his key campaign promises at a morning campaign stop in St. John’s.

Singh says the new dental plan would be funded by a one per cent tax on Canadians with a net wealth of $10 million or more, a frequent theme running throughout the party’s election promises.

He says such a move would offer financial help to uninsured families who earn less than $90,000 a year and completely cover all dental care requirements for families with less than $60,000 in annual income.

Singh says the NDP would eventually add complete dental care coverage as a benefit under Canada’s health-care program, estimating the new plan would cost around $1.5 billion in its first year before leveling off to $1 billion a year later.

The plan is similar to the one Singh campaigned on in 2019, which also offered help for families earning less than $90,000 a year as well as a sliding copayment for families in the $70,000 to $90,000 annual earning bracket.