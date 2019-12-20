NDP raises questions about Ontario government’s decision to cancel wind farm near Cornwall

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Environment Minister Jeff Yurek’s office says it cannot comment on the wind farm matter because of the pending court challenge. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The Ontario NDP is raising questions about the government’s decision to cancel a wind farm project in the eastern part of the province.

The official opposition say the Progressive Conservatives will incur millions of dollars in penalties for scrapping the Nation Rise Wind Farm near Cornwall, Ont. last month.

The government said at the time that the project was harmful to the local bat population and had to be cancelled to protect the animals.

The NDP say bat experts are questioning that rationale, and the company had taken steps to address the effects of the project.

Earlier this month, Nation Rise launched a legal challenge of the government decision, asking the Ontario divisional court to set it aside.

Premier Doug Ford’s government has cancelled a number of green energy projects since it came to power in 2018, incurring at least $231-million in costs as a result.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek’s office says it cannot comment on the wind farm matter because of the pending court challenge.

