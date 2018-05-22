 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Ontario PCs accuse New Democrats of having ‘radical’ candidates

Ontario PCs accuse New Democrats of having ‘radical’ candidates

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath greets local NDP candidates at a campaign stop in Ottawa on May 20, 2018.

PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Both the Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals are setting their sights on the NDP today, as new polls suggest the party is tied for the most support in the Ontario election.

The Tories accuse the New Democrats of having several “radical” candidates, including Sept. 11 conspiracy theorists and a woman who is against wearing a poppy on Remembrance Day.

The Liberals are attacking what they call an “irrational” plan by the NDP to start decommissioning the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The long-term energy plan released by the Liberal government last year has Pickering operating until 2024, and they say shutting it down this year would put Ontario’s energy supply and the production of medical isotopes at risk.

The Liberals are also continuing to hammer the NDP on their platform funding, after leader Andrea Horwath admitted over the weekend that an error would leave them with a deficit that’s $1.4 billion larger than originally planned.

The ramped up attacks on the NDP come as two recent polls suggest the NDP have the same amount of support as the Progressive Conservatives, with the Liberals consistently trailing behind.

On the campaign trail Wednesday, Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford said he will balance the budget and “give relief” to taxpayers. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says her party’s “first priority” will be helping families. The Canadian Press
Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.