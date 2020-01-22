 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

NDP’s Canadian-heritage critic says Prince Harry, Meghan should cover their own security costs

Teresa Wright
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit Canada House, in London, on Jan. 7, 2020.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/The Associated Press

The NDP’s Canadian-heritage critic says he believes Prince Harry and his family should pay for their own security while they’re in Canada.

Alexandre Boulerice, who is also deputy leader of the party, says he questions whether Canadians would welcome the idea of taxpayers in this country paying for security to protect the English royals.

That’s why he says he doesn’t support it and plans to send a message to the Liberal government that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should cover their own costs.

Story continues below advertisement

The prince, his wife Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion north of Victoria, having “stepped back” from royal duties.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to say who would be pick up the tab for protecting the couple.

Trudeau said only that discussions on the matter were ongoing and that he has not spoken to the Queen about it.

“If they want to come and live in Canada, they are more than welcome, but they have to fulfill their responsibility and assure their own security,” Boulerice said Wednesday in Ottawa.

Buckingham Palace announced last Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent.

While they have been spending time in British Columbia, it remains unclear where in Canada they will settle.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a legal threat to media organizations over paparazzi that have followed them to Canada. They say photos of Meghan walking her dogs in a park amount to harassment. Reuters

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies