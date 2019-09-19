 Skip to main content

Canada Nearly 1,500 people died from opioid-related causes in Ontario in 2018, provincial data show

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Nearly 1,500 people died from opioid-related causes in Ontario in 2018, provincial data show

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Newly released provincial data show that nearly 1,500 Ontarians died from opioid overdoses last year.

Public Health Ontario has released updated statistics showing 1,473 people died from opioid-related causes in 2018, a jump of about 17 per cent from the previous year.

In 2017, a total of 1,261 people died from an opioid overdose, which was a roughly 45 per cent increase from 2016, when 867 people died.

Story continues below advertisement

The new data also show a spike of 2,973 emergency department visits due to opioid overdoses during the first three months of 2019.

That’s an increase over the same period in 2018, which saw 1,843 emergency department visits caused by opioid overdoses.

The latest figures are the most recent available from Public Health Ontario.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter