Nearly 300 Saskatchewan physicians call for stricter COVID-19 measures, change in vaccine rollout

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman, right, speaks as Premier Scott Moe looks on during a news conference in Regina, on Dec. 9, 2020. Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

A group of 285 Saskatchewan physicians have banded together to urge the provincial government to implement stricter COVID-19 health measures and vaccinate younger essential workers.

The doctors names are on a letter sent today to Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman that says intensive care admissions are at an all-time high with younger, previously healthy people.

It says many are front-line workers and are from lower socio-economic status groups who cannot stay home or cannot isolate from their families if someone is sick.

The doctors are calling for public-health measures to be consistent throughout the province and for paid sick leave for all essential workers.

And they want the vaccine rollout to include all health-care workers, teachers and those at higher risk due to socio-economic or medical risk factors.

The province has previously said it will stick to its age-based vaccine plan, arguing that changing it would slow the rate of people getting the shots.

The government was not immediately available for a comment.

