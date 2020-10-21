Nearly 50% of young adults in Montreal say COVID-19 pandemic has affected their mental health: survey

Open this photo in gallery People walk along a street in Montreal, on Oct. 17, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Almost half of young adults in Montreal say the pandemic has had a considerable impact on their mental health, according to a survey by the city’s public health agency.

Slightly more than 30 per cent of survey respondents between 18 and 29 years old have lost their jobs because of the pandemic – a higher rate compared to other age groups, the survey found.

More young adults are struggling to pay their rent and to buy food compared with people in other age brackets, Dr. Mylene Drouin, Montreal’s public health director, told reporters Wednesday.

Quebec reported 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 19 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Officials said, however, that only two of those deaths took place within the past 24 hours while the rest occurred on or before Oct. 19.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault encourages Quebeckers to call province's health hotline and visit people who are single. He says mental health is an important concern for the government during the second wave of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Health Minister Christian Dube said Wednesday on Twitter that in the past 24 hours, 64 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 while 64 patients were discharged, leaving the number of hospitalizations stable at 565.

Drouin said the number of daily COVID-19 infections reported in Montreal is stable. The virus’s reproduction number – the average number of cases an infected person will cause – is below zero in the city, she said.

But the number of tests done in Montreal has declined, she said, adding that the positivity rate of those tests has gone up – to about five per cent. And despite the fact the number of new infections has stabilized, the situation remains serious, she said.

“We are seeing a plateau, but all our indicators are still in the red zone,” she said, referencing Quebec’s colour-coded alert levels. “Red” is the maximum alert level.

There are four public long-term care homes and nine private seniors residences where more than 25 per cent of residents have COVID-19, according to government data.

The province conducted 21,902 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 19, the last day for which testing data is available. Quebec has reported a total of 96,288 cases of COVID-19 and 6,074 deaths linked to the virus.

