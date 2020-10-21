Nearly 50% of young adults in Montreal say COVID-19 pandemic has affected their mental health: survey

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Nearly 50% of young adults in Montreal say COVID-19 pandemic has affected their mental health: survey

Jacob Serebrin
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People walk along a street in Montreal, on Oct. 17, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Almost half of young adults in Montreal say the pandemic has had a considerable impact on their mental health, according to a survey by the city’s public health agency.

Slightly more than 30 per cent of survey respondents between 18 and 29 years old have lost their jobs because of the pandemic – a higher rate compared to other age groups, the survey found.

More young adults are struggling to pay their rent and to buy food compared with people in other age brackets, Dr. Mylene Drouin, Montreal’s public health director, told reporters Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec reported 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 19 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Officials said, however, that only two of those deaths took place within the past 24 hours while the rest occurred on or before Oct. 19.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault encourages Quebeckers to call province's health hotline and visit people who are single. He says mental health is an important concern for the government during the second wave of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Health Minister Christian Dube said Wednesday on Twitter that in the past 24 hours, 64 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 while 64 patients were discharged, leaving the number of hospitalizations stable at 565.

Drouin said the number of daily COVID-19 infections reported in Montreal is stable. The virus’s reproduction number – the average number of cases an infected person will cause – is below zero in the city, she said.

But the number of tests done in Montreal has declined, she said, adding that the positivity rate of those tests has gone up – to about five per cent. And despite the fact the number of new infections has stabilized, the situation remains serious, she said.

“We are seeing a plateau, but all our indicators are still in the red zone,” she said, referencing Quebec’s colour-coded alert levels. “Red” is the maximum alert level.

There are four public long-term care homes and nine private seniors residences where more than 25 per cent of residents have COVID-19, according to government data.

The province conducted 21,902 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 19, the last day for which testing data is available. Quebec has reported a total of 96,288 cases of COVID-19 and 6,074 deaths linked to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies