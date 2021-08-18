 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Nearly 75 per cent of Ontario doctors experienced burnout during pandemic, survey says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Dr. Adam Kassam says physician burnout has always been a problem, but it’s been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

Surveys from the Ontario Medical Association suggest nearly three-quarters of physicians experienced at least some level of burnout when asked in 2021, up from 66 per cent the previous year.

The pair of surveys were conducted by the OMA’s burnout taskforce in March 2020 and March 2021.

The 2021 version took responses from 2,649 Ontario doctors, medical students and residents and saw burnout reported among 72.9 per cent of replies.

Nearly 35 per cent reported either persistent symptoms of burnout or feeling completely burned out in 2021, up from the 29 per cent seen in the March 2020 survey, which was conducted as the COVID-19 pandemic was first hitting North America.

Dr. Adam Kassam, president of the OMA, says physician burnout has always been a problem, but it’s been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

Long work hours and time-consuming tasks, including completing documentation, were among the top reported reasons for burnout.

