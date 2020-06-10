 Skip to main content
Necropsy underway on humpback whale found dead after rare visit to Montreal area

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People watch as a humpback whale swims in the Old Port, in Montreal, on June 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press

A necropsy is underway on a young humpback whale that was found dead Tuesday after making a rare visit to the Montreal area.

Marie-Eve Muller of the Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals says the necropsy will try to determine how the whale died, whether it had any health problems and whether it managed to feed while in fresh water.

She says experts have confirmed the whale was a young female measuring just over 10 metres long and weighing more than 17 tonnes.

A boat pilot spotted the carcass of the whale just northeast of Montreal Tuesday morning after the animal had drawn crowds in the city’s Old Port.

The young humpback whale spent just over a week in the area after swimming hundreds of kilometres up the St. Lawrence River in late May, but it hadn’t been sighted since the weekend.

Muller says the veterinarians carrying out the necropsy should have preliminary findings to announce later today.

Experts are looking for a way to conduct a necropsy on a whale that died after making its way up the St. Lawrence River to Montreal. A boat pilot spotted the carcass of the whale, which is presumed to be the same one that spend the last several days in the metropolitan area. The Canadian Press

