Neskantaga residents evacuated over water crisis begin returning home

Open this photo in gallery Empty water jugs hang outside a home in Neskantaga First Nation, on Oct. 26, 2020. DAVID JACKSON/The Globe and Mail

Residents from a northern Ontario First Nation evacuated over a water crisis nearly two months ago are returning home.

Neskantaga Chief Chris Moonias posted a statement on social media last night saying repatriation began Thursday.

However, people will be returning home to a boil water advisory.

About 250 people were relocated to a Thunder Bay, Ont., hotel in late October after an oily sheen was discovered in the community’s reservoir.

Moonias says work on a water treatment plant is not complete, but water is running again and it’s cleaner than before.

A boil water advisory has been in effect in the community for 25 years.

