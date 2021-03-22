‘Never gave up:’ Colten Boushie’s mother says RCMP watchdog report shows injustice

Open this photo in gallery Debbie Baptiste, the mother of Colten Boushie, holds up a picture of her son on the steps of the Court of Queen's Bench on the fifth day of the trial of Gerald Stanley, in Battleford, Sask. on February 5, 2018. Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

The mother of an Indigenous man shot and killed on a Saskatchewan farm says a watchdog’s review shows the injustice she faced when she was racially discriminated against by RCMP after her son’s death.

“Our family was never going to give up. We were not going to be swept away and treated such as less than human beings,” Debbie Baptiste told a news conference Monday.

Her son, Colten Boushie, died in August 2016 when the SUV he was riding in went onto farmer Gerald Stanley’s property near Biggar, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

A jury acquitted Stanley of second-degree murder, as he testified that he had fired warning shots and the gun “just went off.”

Concerns were raised about how police handled the 22-year-old’s death and the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission studied the RCMP investigation.

The commission outlined several missteps by police, saying that officers treated Boushie’s mother so insensitively when they notified her of his death that it amounted to discrimination.

Baptiste said the report gives the family a small sense of justice after years of fighting for answers.

“If Colten could hear me now, he’d be proud that we continued fighting and never gave up,” Baptiste said.

“He was not a criminal. He was a human being.”

The commission’s report says officers told Baptiste to “get it together,” questioned whether she had been drinking, smelled her breath and searched her home without permission.

Story continues below advertisement

“After spending the evening fearing that something had happened to her son and just seeing her worst fears realized, Ms. Baptiste saw her home encircled by a large number of armed police officers and had to endure this treatment from the RCMP members who remained in her home for about 20 minutes,” the commission wrote.

It also found two officers inappropriately showed up to Boushie’s wake to update the mother on the criminal case.

Baptiste held back tears as she said she did not deserve that kind of treatment after her son’s death. She said she was further distressed when the RCMP originally cleared themselves of wrongdoing in the way officers responded.

“It did so much hurt to our family and the community.”

The commission found the way police notified the public about the shooting caused suffering to the young man’s family, because it allowed people to form an inaccurate picture of what happened,

It says an initial press release by RCMP focused mostly on alleged property crimes and failed to mention someone had been arrested for murder in Boushie’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

The commission says Boushie didn’t leave the vehicle or touch any of the belongings on Stanley’s farm.

Despite issuing other releases updating the public about the progress of the investigation, the watchdog concluded RCMP communications gave the public piecemeal information, fuelling racial tensions online and in the community.

At one point, former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall called for calm after a deluge of racist and hate-filled messages were posted online about Boushie’s death.

The commission also found RCMP didn’t properly protect the SUV Boushie had been riding in, resulting in the loss of blood spatter and other evidence.

“It is not known, and will never be known, what difference this evidence, as well as any other evidence lost as a result of the failure to protect the vehicle, could have had on the outcome of the case,” the report reads.

The National Police Federation representing front-line officers took issue with the finding of discrimination, and said the review showed police generally carried out a professional investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Alvin Baptiste, Boushie’s uncle, told the news conference that the shooting, subsequent investigation and racism they faced has been extremely difficult on the family and their community.

“The day Colten was shot and killed, I seen the hurt in my sister’s eyes,” he said. “It hurt me to see her that way and also (to see) how she was treated.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.