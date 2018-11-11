New $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait will go into circulation in a week

A new 10-dollar banknote featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait will go into circulation in a week, just over 72 years after she was ousted from the whites-only section of a movie theatre in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.
The civil rights pioneer and businesswoman is the first Canadian woman to be featured on a regularly circulating banknote.
The new bill will also feature a map of Halifax’s historic north end, home to one of Canada’s oldest black communities and the site where Desmond opened her first salon.
Irvine Carvery, a prominent Halifax north-ender and former school board chair, says he’s excited that the bill will both pay tribute to her and the neighbourhood.
He says the bill points to a recognition of the struggle that African Canadians have faced throughout history.
The Bank of Canada says the 10-dollar bill will also be the first vertically oriented banknote in Canada, which would allow for a moe prominent image of Desmond and differentiate it from the current polymer notes.
