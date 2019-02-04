New breast-cancer screening guidelines stoke debate over patient notification

Women with dense breast tissue are more likely to develop cancer, but most who fall in that category have no way of knowing they are at risk because the information isn’t routinely included in mammogram reports in many parts of Canada.

Last October, British Columbia became the first province to start sending notification letters to all women about their breast density, based on the results of mammograms. Others, including Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, have promised to do the same. Some provinces, including Ontario, only inform those women whose breasts have 75 per cent or more dense tissue, and those women get invited to get screened annually.

The issue of whether to inform women about their status has flared up since December’s publication of new national breast-screening guidelines, which do not include specific guidance on breast density. Advocates and some breast-screening experts are criticizing the guidelines for not including density, which is a known risk factor for cancer.

According to the new guidelines, breast density is subjective and classification can change from one screening test to another, depending on who is interpreting the results. Exposing women with dense breasts to extra screening could also increase the chances of false positives and unnecessary treatment, the guidelines say.

The day the recommendations were published, advocacy group Dense Breasts Canada issued a news release, saying, on the whole, the recommendations are outdated and will cause hundreds of deaths a year. In addition to advocating for mammograms starting at the age of 40, Paula Gordon, the group’s medical adviser and a clinical professor of radiology at the University of British Columbia, said women with dense breast tissue need to be told so they can, when appropriate, push for extra screening. Dr. Gordon said the potential downsides of mammograms are overstated, and that most women she talks to would prefer the peace of mind that comes with additional screening.

“Women deserve to make that choice themselves,” she said.

But many experts aren’t convinced the move to notify will translate into earlier cancer detection and fewer deaths. While breast density is a risk factor for cancer, there is no solid evidence showing that more screening tests, whether they be mammograms, ultrasounds or MRIs, aimed at all women with dense breasts will result in better outcomes. They also highlight the fact that determining the level of a woman’s breast density can be subject to interpretation.

Those are among the reasons why B.C. is notifying women of their breast density status, but not offering supplemental screening to them, said Colin Mar, medical director of the breast-screening program with BC Cancer.

Between 40 per cent and 50 per cent of women have dense breast tissue. But the composition of a woman’s breast also changes with time, as density tends to decrease with age. Dense tissue can make it harder to spot tumours on a mammogram and, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, women with dense tissue also appear more likely to develop the disease.

Michelle Di Tomaso, co-founder of Dense Breasts Canada, became an outspoken advocate for the issue after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, at the age of 44, despite having an all-clear mammogram a few months earlier. Ms. Di Tomaso later learned her dense breast tissue made the tumour hard to spot – like finding a snowball in a snowstorm, she recalled her doctor saying. Her cancer had likely been growing for a few years. Ms. Di Tomaso, who started annual mammograms at the age of 41 as a promise to a friend who experienced cancer, said she felt “duped” when she learned about the density issue following her diagnosis.

In January, Dense Breasts Canada launched an online petition asking federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor to reject the new national guidelines and, so far, has gathered more than 26,000 signatures. The petition mentions breast density, but is primarily focused on criticizing other aspects of the guidelines. For instance, the petition argues women should get mammograms in their 40s, but this is a controversial statement not supported by many cancer experts.

Cornelia Baines, breast-cancer researcher and professor emerita at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said the guidelines are based on sound evidence and that mammograms before the age of 50 risk doing more harm than good.

Norman Boyd, emeritus scientist at Toronto’s University Health Network who did one of the first studies that showed a link between breast density and increased cancer risk, said it makes sense for health systems to start informing women about their density. But he cautioned that it’s unclear whether more screening will help women with dense breasts and said for most average-risk women, getting a mammogram when their health-care provider recommends it will be enough.

“Most cancers that arise in women with dense breasts are found during screening,” he said. “It’s not a hopeless situation at all.”