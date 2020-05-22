New Brunswick allows gyms, hair salons to open in next phase of COVID-19 recovery plan

New Brunswick is moving to the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.
The so-called “yellow phase” means barbers and hair stylists can reopen, as well as churches and fitness facilities.
Dental care, massage therapists, chiropractors and other “close contact” businesses and services will also be allowed to open.
The new phase will also allow family and friends to form social “bubbles,” and up to 50 people to gather with physical distancing.
The move comes a day after the province reported its first new case of COVID-19 in almost two weeks.
There were no new cases today, leaving the total to date at 121 cases, with 120 of them recovered.
The case reported Thursday in the Campbellton region in northern New Brunswick involves a person under the age of 19.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says a daycare in that region has been closed until further notice, and family and staff have been notified.
