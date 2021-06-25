 Skip to main content
New Brunswick cities cancel Canada Day events over residential school graves

The Canadian Press
Fireworks explode over the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill at the end of Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2018.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Several New Brunswick communities are cancelling Canada Day celebrations this year in light of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Fredericton, Bathurst, Saint John and Cap-Pele are among the municipalities that have chosen to scrap the traditional festivities in favour of what many are calling a day of reflection.

The City of Fredericton said in a news release earlier this week the city’s Canada Day committee had already rolled back plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has now decided not to hold any events at all.

Marieval, Kamloops residential schools: What we know about the unmarked graves, and Canada’s reaction so far

Instead, the city will light city hall in orange and is urging citizens to spend the day reflecting on how best to work toward reconciliation with Indigenous communities. The colour orange has been associated with efforts to remember Canada’s residential school history.

A spokeswoman for the City of Moncton says officials had decided in March to cancel the main Canada Day celebrations because of the pandemic.

Isabelle Leblanc says the city feels that the pandemic and the discovery of the unmarked grave sites make this a good time to reflect on Canada’s history and on how to build a better future.

