New Brunswick Crown drops case against two correctional officers in death of inmate

The public prosecution service in New Brunswick has dropped its case against two correctional officers in the death of an inmate who was pepper-sprayed inside New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary.
The guards – Alvida Ross and Mathieu Bourgoin – had faced manslaughter and criminal negligence charges following the 2015 death of Matthew Hines of Cape Breton.
A provincial court decided in April that the two guards would not stand trial after a preliminary hearing.
Members of the Hines family said they were concerned by judge’s ruling, and disputed a claim from the guards’ union that the decision exonerated the officers.
However, the province’s prosecution service issued a statement today saying the service has chosen not to have the case proceed directly to trial, and it will not seek a judicial review from the Court of Queen’s Bench.
The statement said the only potential reasons for a judicial review would be if the court judge had “exceeded his or her jurisdiction,” and that didn’t occur in this case.
The prosecutors also said a direct indictment wasn’t an option because there isn’t a reasonable prospect of conviction.
Hines was serving a five-year sentence for crimes including robbery when he died on May 26, 2015.
