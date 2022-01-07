People leave a mass vaccination and testing clinic at the Moncton Coliseum, in Moncton, N.B., on Sept. 22, 2021.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick is expanding COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday to residents 18 and older as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says it’s an important step forward to protect New Brunswickers from the effects of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Shephard told a news conference today that with cases and hospitalizations on the rise, it’s likely the province’s health-care system will be tested like never before.

She says 347 health-care staff are off work after testing positive for COVID-19 and that another 198 have symptoms and are isolating at home.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says that while 83 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, only 40 per cent have received boosters.

She says third doses of vaccine have proven effective in reducing hospitalizations.

