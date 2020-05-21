New Brunswick forecasts nearly $300-million deficit as result of COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves speaks during a news conference in Fredericton, on March 10, 2020. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

The New Brunswick government is now forecasting a deficit of $$299-million for 2020-21, instead of the $92-million surplus it projected when it released its budget this spring.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says COVID-19 has created a situation unlike anything experienced before.

Revenue is projected to be $291.4-million lower than budgeted because of the effects of the pandemic.

Expenses are projected to be over budget by $100.2-million, of which $39.5-million is offset by federal revenue.

The net debt is forecast to reach $14.1-billion, an increase of $266.7-million over the 2019-20 level.

Steeves says the economic impacts of the pandemic are only beginning to be understood.

