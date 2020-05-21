 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

New Brunswick forecasts nearly $300-million deficit as result of COVID-19 pandemic

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves speaks during a news conference in Fredericton, on March 10, 2020.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

The New Brunswick government is now forecasting a deficit of $$299-million for 2020-21, instead of the $92-million surplus it projected when it released its budget this spring.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says COVID-19 has created a situation unlike anything experienced before.

Revenue is projected to be $291.4-million lower than budgeted because of the effects of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Expenses are projected to be over budget by $100.2-million, of which $39.5-million is offset by federal revenue.

The net debt is forecast to reach $14.1-billion, an increase of $266.7-million over the 2019-20 level.

Steeves says the economic impacts of the pandemic are only beginning to be understood.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies