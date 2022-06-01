New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks in Fredericton, on March 31.Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick is announcing a $20-million program to ease the pressure of food and fuel inflation in the province.

The government says it will issue a one-time payment to low-income individuals and families.

Low-income residents will get $225, and certain families will receive a payment of $450.

The government says more than 75,000 people are eligible for the payments.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the current economic situation is having a severe impact on New Brunswickers and that it’s essential for his government to provide the appropriate relief for those in need.

The government is also contributing an extra $1-million to food banks to help them meet increased demand.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.