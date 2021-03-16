New Brunswick government tables $10.7-billion budget shaped by impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves speaks in the legislature, in Fredericton, on March 10, 2020. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government has tabled a $10.7-billion budget that is heavily influenced by the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While better days are ahead, we know that COVID-19 will continue to have a big influence on our lives for much of this year,” Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said Tuesday in the provincial legislature. “We also know that continued support will be needed.”

The budget includes almost $65-million to directly address COVID-19 through measures such as immunization and funding for the Tele-Care 811 phone line. It also has more money for physician recruitment and new nursing homes.

The minister said addressing the pressures of the pandemic will result in a projected deficit of $244.8-million for 2021-2022, while net debt will rise by $241-million to reach $14.1-billion – or $18,046 for every person in the province – by the end of March 2022.

The net debt-to-GDP ratio for the coming year is projected to be 36.4 per cent.

Mental health services have been in the spotlight after the family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken said she waited eight hours in a Fredericton hospital emergency department for mental health crisis care before leaving without getting any help. She died by suicide less than a week later.

“Today’s budget provides approximately $7-million across several departments to address the increasingly common struggle with mental health that New Brunswickers face,” Steeves said.

The mental health spending includes $3.1-million to address an increase in complex cases, to provide improved services for children and youth and to address a need for group homes. There is also $350,000 to help address shortages of psychologists in schools, community mental health teams and in hospitals.

The government is not increasing so-called sin taxes on cigarettes and alcohol, but an increase in the carbon tax on April 1 is expected to hike the price of gasoline by 2.2 cents per litre and 2.6 cents per litre on diesel. Steeves says the government is looking at a number of options in an effort to offset that increase.

Last year the government proposed privatizing the operation of Cannabis NB. Steeves said a decision on the future of the Crown-owned cannabis retailer will be made by cabinet on Thursday.

The budget includes more money to support the laptop subsidy program for students and development of distance learning opportunities.

“Mr. Speaker, these investments are largely in response to COVID-19. However, they are investments that will continue to pay dividends well into the future,” Steeves said.

Liberal Opposition leader Roger Melanson had been seeking targeted investments to help tourism operators hard hit by the pandemic. Instead, the government is extending a rebate program for New Brunswickers who vacation within the province.

“This program encouraged staycations and offered New Brunswickers a 20 per cent rebate on travel expenses, resulting in more than 25,000 submissions claiming more than $17-million in expenses,” Steeves said.

He said there would be other government investments in the coming year to assist small businesses and tourism operators.

