New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves stands in the legislature, in Fredericton, on March 10, 2020.Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

The New Brunswick government has tabled an $11.3-billion budget that provides a small surplus and promises income tax cuts to help offset rising gas prices.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves told the provincial legislature today it is a budget for all New Brunswickers.

Steeves says the government has paid down the net debt by nearly a billion dollars in recent years, and with a population on the verge of surpassing 800,000, the government is now building on success.

While the government is projecting a surplus of $35-million, that’s small compared to the $488-million surplus for the current fiscal year that ends March 31.

Gas and diesel prices will increase April 1 as a result of federal carbon-pricing requirements, and in response the New Brunswick government will provide about $40-million in personal income tax relief in 2022.

Provincial property tax rate cuts will be phased in over the next three years, including a 50 per cent reduction for residential properties that aren’t occupied by the owner, such as apartment buildings and other rental properties.

By this time next year, net debt is expected to increase to almost $$13-billion, which represents about $16,332 for every New Brunswicker.

