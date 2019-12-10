 Skip to main content

Canada

New Brunswick government tables 2020-21 capital budget in legislature

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves speaks in the legislature, in Fredericton, N.B., in a March 19, 2019, file photo. Steeves says the province is on track to see a decline in net debt for the first time in 13 years.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government has tabled a $599-million capital budget that it says builds on efforts to restore balance to the province’s finances.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says the province is on track to see a decline in net debt for the first time in 13 years.

Exact details of the 2020-21 capital spending will be released in the coming weeks as ministers unveil their department estimates in the legislature.

The total includes $123.9-million in health-care infrastructure, $70.6-million for schools and almost $280-million for the maintenance and improvement of highways, roads and bridges.

Almost $31-million will be spent to maintain and improve government buildings.

