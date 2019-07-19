 Skip to main content

Canada New Brunswick judge finds Dennis Oland not guilty of father’s murder

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

New Brunswick judge finds Dennis Oland not guilty of father’s murder

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Dennis Oland has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multi-millionaire father, Richard.

Justice Terrence Morrison of the New Brunswick Court of Queen’s Bench delivered his decision this morning to a packed courtroom in Saint John, N.B.

Richard Oland was struck 45 times with a hammer-like weapon in July 2011, leaving his skull cracked in several places.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown had argued the younger Oland’s financial problems provided a motive for the crime. The defence had countered that the Crown’s case was based on circumstantial evidence, with pieces that didn’t add up.

Oland, 51, was convicted of murder by a jury in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and a new trial was ordered. The second trial was heard by judge alone.

More to come.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter