Canada New Brunswick law to require immunization at schools unless there is a medical exemption

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick is moving to make vaccinations mandatory for children in daycares and schools unless they have a medical exemption.

The new rules, to take effect Sept. 1, 2021, are being introduced amidst a measles outbreak in southern New Brunswick with 12 cases to date.

The Education Act and Public Health Act amendments will mean children must either show proof of immunization or a doctor’s letter to refuse vaccinations.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says they want to ensure as many children as possible are vaccinated, and protect the most vulnerable from illness.

In a news release, he said vaccines are “a safe and proven way to prevent the spread of many diseases, some of which can be life threatening.”

