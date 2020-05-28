New Brunswick legislature adjourns after only two days as new COVID-19 cases reported in province

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, on Feb. 17, 2020. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

A new COVID-19 outbreak in New Brunswick has forced the provincial legislature to adjourn only two days after it resumed sitting.

The abrupt decision came Thursday, a day after officials confirmed a health-care worker who travelled outside New Brunswick had failed to self-isolate upon their return and subsequently infected at least two other people in the Campbellton area.

Campbellton is in northern New Brunswick, near the Quebec border.

Premier Blaine Higgs said the health-care worker had been in contact with “multiple patients” over a two-week period following their return to New Brunswick.

On Thursday, members of the legislature decided to adjourn sitting for two weeks.

“As the official Opposition, we wanted to be here to keep doing our work and hold the government to account,” Liberal finance critic Roger Melanson said.

“(But) we all have to be very conscious that coronavirus is still in the province of New Brunswick. We have to take all of the steps … and follow the directives of public health.”

Melanson said three members of the Liberal caucus were on their way back to their ridings in northern New Brunswick.

Two of them issued a joint statement, saying they will be asking about getting tested for the virus, even though they have yet to display any symptoms.

“These are unprecedented times and we both believe it’s best we return to our home ridings,” said Guy Arseneault, who represents Campbellton-Dalhousie, and Gilles LePage, the member for Restigouche West.

“We have no symptoms but will self-monitor.”

The original plan for the legislature was to sit Tuesday to Thursday for the next four weeks.

Last week, the province moved to the yellow phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan, allowing larger groups of people to meet and the opening of more businesses and services.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, said the Campbellton area will take a step backward to the orange level, which means a return to tighter restrictions on physical distancing.

On Thursday, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said the New Brunswick case shows public health officials across the country are taking a cautious approach to reopening.

“I think there has always been the message in different jurisdictions that there’s a flexibility in the public health system to reinstate or pull back on some of the measures as they see fit, based on their own epidemiological context, so I think that is what you are seeing in New Brunswick at this point,” she said.

Meanwhile, Green party Leader David Coon said the adjournment until June 9 was unavoidable, given the fact that the legislature brings together 47 people from across the province.

“Given the potential of a ‘super spreader event’ from the cluster in Campbellton, we felt it was really important to ensure that we allow the 14-day incubation period to go by,” Coon said outside the legislature.

He said politicians must make a point of modelling good health-care hygiene.

“We have a situation where MLAs could potentially act as vectors to spread the virus from one region of the province through their interaction with other MLAs back to other regions of the province,” he said.

“So the cautious approach to take was to adjourn.”

