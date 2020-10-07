New Brunswick legislature names Bill Oliver as new Speaker

Open this photo in gallery Members of the New Brunswick legislature chose Bill Oliver as the new Speaker on Wednesday. Kevin Bissett/The Canadian Press

Members of the New Brunswick legislature have chosen Bill Oliver as the new Speaker.

The Progressive Conservative member for Kings Centre was the only candidate after Ross Wetmore, the member for Gagetown-Petitcodiac, withdrew.

Oliver was first elected to the legislature in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and again this year.

Story continues below advertisement

He took a moment today to recognize Brenda Robertson – the first female member of the New Brunswick legislature – who died last month.

Oliver replaces Liberal Daniel Guitard in the Speaker’s chair.

The provincial legislature is scheduled to begin its fall session Nov. 17.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.