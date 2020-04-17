 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

New Brunswick legislature passes pair of bills to help province deal with COVID-19 pandemic

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
A business sign displays a notice of reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in St. Stephen, N.B., on March 21, 2020.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

The New Brunswick legislature has passed a pair of bills to help the province deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A handful of members, sitting well apart, met for just 20 minutes Friday morning to quickly approve the legislation without debate.

Changes to the Employment Standards Act are to protect the jobs of workers who are quarantined or forced to stay home to care for loved ones during the pandemic.

Amendments to the Emergency Measures Act allow the government to open daycares for the children of essential workers when all other avenues have been exhausted.

There were also changes to extend the deadlines for various actions before the courts and tribunals.

Green party Leader David Coon also used the opportunity to table a petition calling on government to provide year-round ferry service to the island of Campobello.

Now that it is recommended you wear a face covering in dense public settings like grocery stores and pharmacies, watch how to make the three masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

