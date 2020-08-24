New Brunswick Liberals promise more infrastructure spending if elected

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers. During a campaign stop in Riverview, Vickers said the infrastructure cutbacks imposed by the Tory government of Blaine Higgs could contract the province’s economy. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s Liberal leader is promising to leverage more money from the federal government to pay for infrastructure projects across the province.

On a campaign stop today in Riverview, N.B., Kevin Vickers said the infrastructure cutbacks imposed by the Tory government of Blaine Higgs could contract the province’s economy.

Vickers says Ottawa in 2018 set aside $673-million over 10 years for projects across New Brunswick, but 78 per cent of those funds remain unallocated.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs is promising to reduce wait times for hip replacement and knee replacement surgeries province-wide.

Higgs said today on a campaign stop in Saint John the goal is to reduce wait times for those surgeries by 50 per cent by March 2021.

Green leader David Coon said today a Green government would allow seniors in nursing and special care homes to name a family caregiver to their care team.

