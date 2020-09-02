New Brunswick Liberals promise to balance budget by third year of mandate

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers. During a campaign stop in St. Stephen, Vickers said the Liberals would make fiscal responsibility a top priority if elected. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s Liberal party is promising a balanced budget no later than the third year of its mandate if elected to govern on Sept. 14.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers made the pledge today while campaigning in St. Stephen, where he said the party would make fiscal responsibility a top priority.

Vickers says while the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can’t be ignored, his party would focus on growing the economy.

He also took a swipe at Tory Leader Blaine Higgs, saying the Liberals would not adopt the Conservatives’ approach of balancing the budget on the backs of the province’s most vulnerable.

Vickers is also promising to ensure the province’s agencies, boards and commissions adopt policies to promote diversity within their ranks.

The Liberal leader says this was an area where the efforts of the Higgs’ government had stalled.

