Canada

New Brunswick maintains position on abortions as federal government warns of penalties

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Clinic 554 in Fredericton, N.B., is shown in an Oct. 17, 2019, file photo.

The Canadian Press

The New Brunswick government is standing firm on its position that it’s not violating the Canada Health Act by refusing to fund out-of-hospital abortions in the province.

New Brunswick Health Department spokesman Bruce Macfarlane says the province is meeting its requirements under the act and is working with Ottawa to address federal concerns.

The comment comes after federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu tabled a report in the House of Commons this week that says any patient charges for surgical abortions would be considered extra-billing and user charges under the act and would result in penalties.

Hajdu has written to New Brunswick to state that position.

Last fall Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would remind Premier Blaine Higgs that his province has an obligation to fund out-of-hospital abortions or risk having Ottawa enforce such requirements under the act.

New Brunswick provides abortion services at two hospitals in Moncton and one in Bathurst, but it has refused to pay for the procedure at Clinic 554 – a private facility in Fredericton.

